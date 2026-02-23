Singapore PM Wong meets UP CM Adityanath; discusses investment, infra ties

Singapore: Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Monday met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here and discussed cooperation in investment and infrastructure development.

In a social media post, Wong said Uttar Pradesh is the "third largest state economy and one of the fastest growing regions in India".

Singapore companies have been investing in Uttar Pradesh in various sectors, particularly logistics, connectivity, and infrastructure development, and there is potential for deeper business and investment linkages, he said.

"We had a good exchange on opportunities for Singapore and Uttar Pradesh to strengthen economic ties and support business partnerships. I wish Chief Minister Adityanath a productive visit to Singapore," Wong said.

Chief Minister Adityanath is on a two-day visit to Singapore beginning Monday.

In a social media post, Adityanath said he had a "constructive exchange of views" with Prime Minister Wong.

"India-Singapore relations have been elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, opening new avenues for investment, infrastructure collaboration and deeper economic engagement.

"Uttar Pradesh remains committed to further strengthening our economic ties and advancing shared growth priorities," he said.

The Chief Minister also had a "meaningful discussion" with Singapore foreign minister Vivian Balakrishnan.

The two leaders discussed strengthening Uttar Pradesh-Singapore cooperation under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with focus on investment facilitation, infrastructure collaboration, skill development and digital economy partnerships.

"Reiterated our commitment to further strengthening India-Singapore relations under the leadership of Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi Ji," Adityanath said.

He also reviewed a detailed presentation by 34-year-old Institute of Technical Education (ITE) on skill development and training.

In a social media post, the Chief Minister said he witnessed the signing of MoUs aimed at strengthening collaboration in technical and vocational education, aviation skills and industry aligned training to support Uttar Pradesh’s expanding infrastructure and employment ecosystem.

ITE is already running a number of programmes in India, including the North East Skill Centre (NESC) under the Assam Skill Development Mission (ASDM).