'Sindoor turned into barood': PM Modi's big message on Operation Sindoor at Bikaner

Bikaner (Raj): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asserted that the country's enemies have learnt what happens when 'sindoor' becomes gunpowder, and lauded India's armed forces for creating such a trap that Pakistan was forced to go down on its knees. In his first public address in Rajasthan after Operation Sindoor that was launched in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, the prime minister slammed Pakistan, and said in response to the attack, "we destroyed nine biggest terror hideouts in 22 minutes". "The world and the enemies of the country have seen what happens when 'sindoor' turns into 'barood' (gunpowder)," he said at the public meeting in Palana here, adding, "Those out to wipe out 'sindoor' were reduced to dust". "Not blood but sindoor runs in my veins," the prime minister said amid applause from the audience.

In a strong message to Pakistan, Modi said that if India faces a terrorist attack, a strong retaliation will follow. "The time and methods will be decided by our armed forces," he said. Modi said India will not be intimidated by nuclear threats and will not see the perpetrators of terrorism and the state patronising terrorism separately. Lauding the armed forces for carrying out Operation Sindoor, he said "Our government gave free hand to all three armed forces. Together they created such a trap that Pakistan was forced to go down on its knees". Noting that Pakistan had tried to target the Nal air base in Bikaner but could not cause any damage to it, he said in contrast "No one knows when Pakistan's Rahimyar Khan air base will open again. It is in ICU. The attack has destroyed it". "Pakistan can never win a direct fight against India. Whenever there is a direct flight, Pakistan has to face defeat again and again. That is why Pakistan has made terrorism a weapon to fight against India," he said. The prime minister also asserted that there will be no talks with Pakistan. "There will be neither trade nor talks with Pakistan; if talks, then only about Pakistan occupied Kashmir," he said.

India carried out precision strikes under Operation Sindoor on terror infrastructure early on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people. Following the Indian action, Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10. The Indian forces launched a fierce counter-attack on several Pakistani military installations. India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the military confrontation after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.