Since January, 2,417 Indian nationals have been deported or repatriated from US: MEA

New Delhi: Over 2,400 Indians have been deported from the US since January, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India stands against illegal migration and it wants to promote pathways for legal mobility of people. "Since January, 2417 Indians have been deported or repatriated from the US," he said. Jaiswal was replying to a question. "We want to promote legal pathways for migration. At the same time, India stands against illegal migration," he said.