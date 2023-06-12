Silvio Berlusconi, former Italian PM, dies at 86

Rome: Silvio Berlusconi, the boastful billionaire media mogul who was Italy’s longest-serving premier despite scandals over his sex-fuelled parties and allegations of corruption, died on Monday, according to Italian media. He was 86.

Berlusconi’s Mediaset television network announced his death with a smiling photo of the man on its homepage and the headline: “Berlusconi is dead.”

Berlusconi was hospitalised on Friday for the second time in months for treatment of chronic leukaemia. He also suffered over the years from heart ailments, prostate cancer and was hospitalised for COVID-19 in 2020.