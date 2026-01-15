Silver hits record Rs 2.86 lakh/kg; gold touches Rs 1.465 lakh/10g

New Delhi: Silver prices surged by Rs 15,000 on Wednesday to hit an all-time high of Rs 2,86,000 per kilogram in the national capital, while gold also climbed to a fresh lifetime peak of Rs 1,46,500 per 10 grams amid firm global cues.

Data from the All India Sarafa Association showed silver extended its rally for a fourth straight session, jumping Rs 15,000, or 5.5 per cent, from Tuesday’s closing level of Rs 2,71,000 per kg. Over the past four sessions, the white metal has gained Rs 42,500, or 17.45 per cent, rising from Rs 2,43,500 per kg on January 8.

Traders said silver continued to outperform gold in returns. For the calendar year so far, silver has advanced nearly 20 per cent, adding Rs 47,000 from Rs 2,39,000 per kg recorded on December 31, 2025.

Gold of 99.9 per cent purity rose Rs 1,500 to Rs 1,46,500 per 10 grams, compared with Rs 1,45,000 in the previous session. In four sessions, gold has climbed Rs 6,000, or 4.3 per cent, from Rs 1,40,500 per 10 grams on January 8, and is up Rs 8,800, or 6.4 per cent, from Rs 1,37,700 on December 31, 2025.

Overseas, spot silver crossed USD 91 per ounce for the first time, rising over 5 per cent to USD 91.56, while gold gained 1.14 per cent to USD 4,640.13. “Persistent geopolitical unrest across the globe and a weak dollar index boosted safe-haven demand,” an expert said, adding that softer inflation data fuelled expectations of a US Federal Reserve rate cut.