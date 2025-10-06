Silence of PM, HM, law minister least surprising: Kapil Sibal after lawyer tries to hurl shoe at CJI

New Delhi: After a lawyer allegedly attempted to hurl a shoe towards Chief Justice of India (CJI) B R Gavai during court proceedings on Monday, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal called for condemnation of the act by one and all and said the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal over the incident is not surprising at all.

Sibal, a senior advocate, said the uncivilised behaviour of a member of the Supreme Court Bar must be publicly condemned by one and all since it is an affront to the majesty of the court.

"The silence of the PM, the Home Minister and the Law Minister is to say the least surprising," Sibal said in a post on X.

In a shocking breach of decorum, a 71-year-old lawyer allegedly attempted to hurl a shoe towards the CJI during court proceedings on Monday.

"Don't get distracted by all this. We are not distracted. These things do not affect me," the CJI, who remained unfazed during the incident, told lawyers and continued hearing the mentioning of cases.

According to lawyers, the incident occurred when a bench comprising the CJI and Justice K Vinod Chandran was hearing the mentioning of cases by lawyers.

The lawyer, who was later identified as Rakesh Kishor (71), a resident of Mayur Vihar here, approached the dais, removed his shoe and tried to throw it towards the judges.