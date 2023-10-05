Sikkim flash floods: NHPC's 2 power plants in state affected

State-owned NHPC's two hydro power plants in Teesta Basin in Sikkim have been affected following flash floods on Wednesday.

According to a BSE filing, the two affected projects are Teesta-V Power Station (510 MW) and Teesta-VI (500 MW), being executed by Lanco Teesta Hydro Power Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NHPC.

"It is also to inform that considering the emergent situation, all units of Teesta-V Power Station have been shut down," the filing said.

Detailed assessment of losses/ damages will be carried out after the water level recedes.