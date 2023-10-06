Sikkim, Bengal govts evacuate people living near Teesta

Darjeeling: With unconfirmed reports on Thursday evening suggesting chances of another lake outburst in North Sikkim which may further increase the water level of Teesta River, the administration of both Sikkim and Bengal began shifting people residing near the river to safer grounds.



Satellite data showed an abnormal increase in the temperature of Shako Cho Lake, near Lachen, in North Sikkim which makes it vulnerable to an outburst.

A reconfirmation of this is scheduled at 7:30 am on Friday.

“We have received information from the district collector, Gangtok, Sikkim regarding this development. We are evacuating people as a precautionary measure,” stated T Balasubramanian, District Magistrate, Kalimpong.

Meanwhile, the Sikkim government issued an advisory to all tourists planning to visit Sikkim to “postpone their travel to a later date after the situation normalises.” NDRF relief helicopters have reached Sikkim and are ready to evacuate stranded tourists. As per the figures shared by the Sikkim government on Thursday, 19 bodies were recovered. About 103 persons are reported missing and 26 injured. The 103 includes 22 missing Army personnel.

“As per the latest communication with the Central agencies, relief helicopters from NDRF have reached the State and are ready to airlift the stranded tourists subject to weather conditions” stated a release from VB Pathak, chief secretary, Sikkim government.

Following the disaster caused by flash floods in parts of the state in the early hours of October 4, 2023, the state governments of Sikkim and Bengal immediately sprang into action and initiated the rescue and evacuation work. All education institutions, both government and private, in Sikkim will remain closed till October 15, stated a government circular.

“As per the correspondence with the Army GOC 27 Mt. Div. and information received, the local people and tourists in Lachen and Lachung are safe. Most of the tourists also spoke to their family members through the voice-over-internet facility provided by the Army. It was assured that this facility would be extended to the local people to communicate with their relatives as well as with the district administration for any assistance,” added the Sikkim government press release.

A meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee, chaired by the Cabinet secretary, Central government on Wednesday evening resolved that all the agencies concerned of the government will extend all necessary support for immediate relief and restoration.

The search and rescue operation by Trishakti Corps, Indian Army to trace the 22 missing soldiers continued at the Bardang area. The Army also extended medical aid and mobile connectivity to civilians and tourists stranded in the areas of Chungthang, Lachung and Lachen in North Sikkim.

“Continued efforts are on to dig out the vehicles submerged under the slush at Burdang near Singtam. The search for the missing persons is now focusing on the areas downstream of Teesta River. All other Indian Army personnel posted in Sikkim and North Bengal are safe. They are unable to contact their family members due to disruptions of mobile communication,” stated the Army release.

A Sikkim government advisory warned that explosives or ammunition may be found along the Teesta Basin. “The ammunition should not be handled or picked up since they may explode and cause grievous injuries. On sighting, it should be brought to the notice of the District Collectors or the State Emergency Operations Centre,” stated the advisory.

A group of people found a box containing mortars in Champadanga in the Teesta River in the Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal on Thursday evening. They took the box home and tried to pry out the metal parts. An explosion killed a minor Sainur Rahaman (7). Six others in critical condition were admitted to the Jalpaiguri Medical College and Hospital.

A West Bengal government press release stated that out of around 7000 stranded tourists in Sikkim initially, approximately 2000 are from Bengal. Many have started returning. However, around 450 tourists from Bengal are still stranded in remote places in North Sikkim where electricity and road communication are still not restored.

Eleven persons are missing in West Bengal. Eighteen bodies were recovered out of which six bodies (4 jawans and 2 civilians) were identified. The process of identification of the rest is being carried out.

About 3584 persons are lodged in 25 camps in Kalimpong, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar. This includes 10 shelter camps in Kalimpong with 1599 persons; two in Darjeeling with 219 persons; eight in Jalpaiguri with 1390 persons and five in Cooch Behar with 376 persons.

A weather forecast stated: “Rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at most places over Sikkim and Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar districts of Sub Himalayan West Bengal.” There is heavy rainfall (7 to 11 cm) warning for Cooch Behar and Alipurduar for Friday.