SIA searches in Kashmir valley in UAPA case

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police's State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Wednesday carried out searches at multiple locations in the valley as part of its probe into a case registered under the UAPA, officials said here. The SIA teams carried out searches in Anantnag, Kulgam and Baramulla districts of the Kashmir valley, they said. In north Kashmir's Baramulla, the SIA conducted searches in Rafiabad and Sopore areas, the officials said. The searches were also carried out in Padapora Badasgam area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district, they said. The officials said similarly in Kulgam, also in south Kashmir, the SIA sleuths conducted searches in Kalam area of district. The searches were part of the SIA's investigation into a case registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the officials said. Incriminating documents have been seized during the searches, the officials added. Under the UAPA, the probe agency can file a chargesheet in 180 days after the arrest and the duration can be extended after informing court. It has death penalty and life imprisonment as maximum punishments.