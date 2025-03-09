Shutdown in Kuki-Zo areas: Violence mars Day 1 of Manipur free movement, protester killed

IMPHAL: A protester was killed while 25 others, including women, were injured in clashes between Kuki demonstrators and security forces in different parts of Manipur’s Kangpokpi district on Saturday, officials said.

The deceased has been identified as Lalgouthang Singsit. The 30-year-old received bullet injuries during the clashes at Keithelmanbi and died on the way to hospital, police said. At least 25 protesters sustained different types of injuries during the clashes with security forces at Gamgiphai, Motbung and Keithelmanbi, police said, adding they have been admitted to the nearby public health centre for treatment.

Violence erupted on the first day of the Manipur government’s decision to reinstate public movement across the conflict-hit state after nearly two years. Tensions flared up when a convoy of buses travelling from Imphal to Senapati was halted in a Kuki-dominated area.

The situation took a turn for the worse when protesters attacked private vehicles, setting them on fire while trying to stop a state transport bus passing through the area.

Security forces intervened, using mild force and firing tear gas shells to disperse the protesters and clear the route for civilian movement. The protesters further blocked the Imphal-Dimapur highway by burning tyres to stall the movement of government vehicles. The protests were targeted towards a peace march conducted by a Meitei organisation, Federation of Civil Society (FOCS).

The FOCS members en route to Kangpokpi district were stopped at Sekmai. When they cited Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s direction of free movement of vehicles across the state, the security forces intervened, saying that they didn’t have the requisite permission.

Opposing the free movement initiative, the Kuki Zo Council has imposed an indefinite shutdown in all Kuki-Zo areas from Saturday midnight, a statement said.

“It is crucial for the central government to address the underlying issues to prevent further unrest and protect public safety. The Kuki-Zo Council urges the government to reconsider its stance to avoid further escalation of tension and violent confrontation,” it added.

The council also stated, “We cannot guarantee free movement of Meiteis across buffer zones and cannot take responsibility for any untoward incidents.” Security forces, in coordination with the Manipur Police, have taken extensive measures to ensure the smooth transit of people while maintaining law and order in the state, which has seen 22 months of ethnic clashes, claiming the lives of over 250 people and rendering thousands homeless.

To facilitate safe passage, security forces have arranged for police protection and convoy services. From 9 am, BSF-escorted convoys started transporting Meitei community members from Imphal Airport to Senapati via Kangpokpi, while a CRPF-escorted convoy operated between Imphal Airport and Churachandpur.

State transport buses will travel under the escort of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to “alleviate public inconveniences and as an initiative towards bringing normalcy in the state”, Manipur chief secretary PK Singh said in a statement. Moreover, helicopter services from Imphal to Churachandpur and back will begin on March 12. Officials have also said that any attempt to obstruct public movement will be met with strict police action.

In December last year, the state government’s attempt to resume public bus services from Imphal to Kangpokpi and Churachandpur failed when no passengers showed up at the Manipur State Transport (MST) station in Imphal’s Moirangkhom.

Ever since the conflict erupted in May 2023, shattering trust between the communities, Meiteis fled the Kuki-dominated hills, while Kukis abandoned Meitei-majority areas. Since then, all essential supplies such as gas cylinders and maintenance equipment have been transported via trucks to Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, and Senapati to prevent shortages. Additionally, efforts to maintain a steady supply chain to Moreh, Kangpokpi, and Churachandpur have been ongoing. Manipur was brought under President’s rule last month following the resignation of chief minister N Biren Singh.