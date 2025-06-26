Shukla lifts off with 7 Indian experiments

New Delhi: Echoing the spirit of Rakesh Sharma’s 1984 voyage, India’s astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, who is India’s first astronaut to live and work on the ISS, called it “Not just a journey … but the beginning of India’s Human Space Programme,” proudly noting the Tiranga on his shoulder as the Crew Dragon soared at 7.5 km/s.

“Kya kamaal ki ride thi (what an amazing ride),” Shukla remarked as SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft entered the orbit around the earth within 10 minutes of launch from NASA’s spaceport in Florida.

Slated for a 14‑day stay aboard the International Space Station (ISS), Shukla carries seven cutting‑edge Indian experiments into orbit, ranging from edible microalgae and seed viability to muscle regeneration under microgravity.

Seven indigenously developed scientific experiments from India have been launched aboard the Axiom Mission 4 (AX-4), selected for their relevance to space sustainability and terrestrial applications. These experiments were developed by public research institutions across India and aimed to advance knowledge in agriculture, health, and survival in extreme environments, said Union Minister of Science and Technology Dr. Jitendra Singh in a chat with the Millennium Post.

The Minister noted that these payloads are rooted in indigenous research efforts and reflect India’s capability to contribute meaningfully to human spaceflight missions. “Each of these experiments holds the potential for practical application—both in orbit and on Earth,” he said.

Among the key experiments is one by the International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (ICGEB) and the Biotechnology Research and Innovation Council (BRIC) of the Department of Biotechnology and the National Institute of Plant Genome Research (NIPGR) on the growth and metabolism of edible microalgae in microgravity. The project aims to enhance understanding of biological systems that could aid in oxygen regeneration and carbon recycling—parameters critical for long-duration spaceflight.

A parallel study by UAS Dharwad and IIT Dharwad focuses on the germination of moong and methi sprouts in space. The experiment will provide data on the viability of nutrient-rich food sources for astronauts and assess their medicinal properties.

In Bengaluru, BRIC-InStem is investigating muscle regeneration in microgravity, targeting the widespread problem of muscle atrophy in space. According to Dr. Singh, this research could also have long-term clinical implications for addressing musculoskeletal conditions on Earth.