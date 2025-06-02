Shubhanshu Shukla set to script history on June 8; India’s second astronaut in space

New Delhi: Shubhanshu Shukla is preparing to embark on his first journey to space aboard Axiom Space’s fourth commercial mission to the International Space Station (ISS). Scheduled for launch on June 8, the mission will lift off aboard SpaceX’s Falcon-9 rocket from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, with liftoff expected no earlier than 6:41 pm IST.

Shukla, selected as the pilot for the Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4), will become only the second Indian to fly into space, following Rakesh Sharma’s 1984 flight on the Russian Soyuz mission.

Alongside Shukla, the Ax-4 crew includes Polish national Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski and Hungary’s Tibor Kapu. This mission marks the first time astronauts from Poland and Hungary will travel to the ISS. The flight is also only the second government-supported human spaceflight from either country in over 40 years.

Veteran NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson, who has previously commanded three ISS expeditions, will lead the Ax-4 crew as mission commander.

“I am really, really excited to go into microgravity and experience spaceflight on my own,” said Shukla at a press event earlier this year.

Once docked at the ISS, the team is expected to spend up to 14 days conducting research and other activities. Axiom Space has announced that the astronauts will undertake approximately 60 scientific investigations representing 31 countries.

Shukla will carry out seven experiments designed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), in collaboration with the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) and with assistance from NASA. His scientific focus will be on food and nutrition in space, a crucial area for the development of sustainable life support systems for future missions.

One of the key studies involves sprouting fenugreek and green gram in microgravity. The seeds will be exposed to space conditions before being brought back to Earth for cultivation across multiple plant generations. “I want them to share this thrilling experience through my eyes,” said Shukla, referring to his intent to document the mission through photographs and videos for viewers in India. “Even as an individual travelling to space, this is the journey of 1.4 billion people.” He also shared plans to bring items representing different regions of India aboard the ISS and expressed interest in serving Indian cuisine to fellow astronauts during the mission. The data and experience gained from Ax-4 are expected to contribute to India’s Gaganyaan mission, planned for 2027. According to ISRO, the cost of participation in the Axiom mission stands at Rs 550 crore.