Shootings at school, home in Canada leave 10 dead

Vancouver: A shooting at a school in British Columbia left eight dead, including a woman whom police believe to be the shooter, while two more people were found dead at a nearby home, Canadian authorities said on Tuesday.



The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said seven people were found dead at the school, while an eighth died while being transported to hospital. Two additional bodies were later discovered at a nearby residence that investigators believe is linked to the incident. At least 25 others were hurt, including two who were airlifted with life-threatening injuries.

Premier David Eby said officers reached the school within two minutes of the first call. RCMP Superintendent Ken Floyd confirmed that investigators had identified a female suspect but declined to release her name, saying the motive remains unclear.

Tumbler Ridge Mayor Darryl Krakowka described the town of 2,700 as a “big family”. “I broke down,” he said. “I probably know every one of the victims.”

Pastor George Rowe, who once taught at the school, said families were gathered at a recreation centre awaiting information. “To walk through the corridors of that school will never be the same again,” he said.

Prime Minister Mark Carney called the attack “devastating” and said he would postpone planned trips to Halifax and Munich. Tuesday’s violence marks Canada’s deadliest rampage since Nova Scotia in 2020.

Modi expresses shock



New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended his heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in a shooting incident in Canada. “Deeply shocked by the horrendous shooting in Canada. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones and wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” Modi said in a post on X. The prime minister said India stood in solidarity with the people of Canada in this moment of profound grief. mpost