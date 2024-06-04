Shocking turn in Ayodhya: BJP trails despite Ram Mandir triumph

The BJP's 2019 election manifesto prominently featured the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, a promise the party fulfilled with a grand opening on January 22, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This move was expected to boost the BJP's popularity, especially in Faizabad, the constituency encompassing Ayodhya. However, early trends indicate a surprising turn of events, with BJP's Lallu Singh trailing by over 3,000 votes behind Samajwadi Party's (SP) Awadhesh Prasad.

Faizabad, traditionally a BJP stronghold, was anticipated to remain secure for the party. Yet, the SP is not only leading in this constituency but also showing strong performances across more than 30 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh.

Poll experts had forecasted a dominant victory for the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections, but early results suggest otherwise. The BJP might struggle to surpass the 300-seat mark, with the INDIA bloc leading in around 230 seats.

The BJP's unexpected challenges extend beyond Uttar Pradesh, with notable setbacks in Maharashtra and West Bengal, states where exit polls had predicted significant wins for the party.

Currently, the INDIA bloc is leading in multiple key states, including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu. Although the BJP may still achieve a majority, the number of seats could fall short of earlier expectations.