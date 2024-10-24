Shiv Sena, NCP release 1st list for polls

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena has announced its first list of 45 candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde nominated to contest from the Kopri-Panchpakhadi seat in Thane city. The party released the list late Tuesday night, showcasing a strategic selection that includes more than half a dozen cabinet members seeking re-election from their respective constituencies. In a significant move, the Shiv Sena has re-nominated nearly all the MLAs who supported Shinde during his revolt against then-Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in June 2022. This decision reinforces the party’s commitment to its core supporters as it gears up for the elections, which are set to take place on November 20, with results to be announced on November 23.

Shinde’s allies in the cabinet, including ministers Gulabrao Patil, Deepak Kesarkar, Abdul Sattar, and Shambhuraj Desai, will contest from Jalgaon Rural, Sawantwadi, Sillod, and Patan, respectively. Additionally, Dada Bhuse will represent the Malegaon Outer constituency in Nashik district, while Uday Samant and Tanaji Sawant will seek votes from Ratnagiri and Paranda.

The candidate list also highlights the party’s emphasis on dynastic politics, featuring relatives of prominent leaders. Kiran Samant, brother of Uday Samant, will contest from Rajapur; Suhas Babar, son of late legislator Anil Babar, is set for Khanapur; and Manisha Waikar, wife of Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Waikar, will run from Jogeshwari (East).

BJP released a list of 99 candidates on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Nationalist Congress Party also on Wednesday released its first list of 38 candidates for the Assembly polls with Deputy Chief Minister and party head Ajit Pawar being nominated from Baramati seat in Pune district.

Apart from renominating 26 sitting MLAs, including ministers who sided with Ajit Pawar when he joined the ruling camp, the NCP has also fielded sitting legislators Sulbha Khodke (Amravati) and Hiraman Khoskar (Igatpuri) who switched over from the Congress recently.

Bharat Gavit, son of Congress veteran late Manikrao Gavit, has been fielded from Navapur.

Deputy Speaker of state assembly Narhari Zirwal has been fielded from Dindori and state cabinet minister Chhagan Bhujbal from Yeola.

Former minister Rajkumar Badole, who was earlier with the BJP, has been given the ticket from Arjuni-Morgaon.