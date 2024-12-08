Shiv Sena firm on home portfolio ahead of Maha Cabinet expansion

MUMBAI: After the swearing-in of BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis as Chief Minister and his two deputies Ajit Pawar of NCP and Eknath Shinde of Shiv Sena, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is now turning its focus on distribution of portfolios. Intense discussions are taking place as Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena’s insistence on the Home Ministry has made things tricky and delicate in the alliance. The clarity on the composition of the council of ministers is expected by Sunday, according to sources. The expansion of the Devendra Fadnavis-led Cabinet is likely to take place on December 11 or 12.

Despite Mahayuti, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, securing a resounding majority in last month’s Assembly elections, the new chief minister took oath after 12 days on December 5, apparently due to the internal pulls and pressure. Leaders like Uday Samant and Sanjay Shirsat had openly demanded the allocation of the Home Ministry to the Shiv Sena after former chief minister Shinde finally accepted the fait accompli and agreed to become a Deputy CM under Fadnavis. The composition of the cabinet, including the allocation of portfolios, is being discussed in the internal meetings of all three allies of Mahayuti and among the leaders of the alliance, sources in the BJP and NCP said. The Mahayuti won 230 seats in the 288-member House while the opposition MVA, comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (SP), could win only 46.

The BJP, which leads the Mahayuti tally with 132 seats, is expected to keep 21-22 ministerial posts including the chief minister for itself. The Shiv Sena may get 11 to 12 portfolios and Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party may be allotted nine to 10 berths. The Maharashtra cabinet, including the chief minister, can have a maximum of 43 ministers. The three-day special session of the 15th Maharashtra legislative assembly began on December 7, with several newly-elected members being sworn in by protem Speaker Kalidas Kolambkar on the first day, except members of the Opposition parties. The Speaker’s election is scheduled for December 9, followed by a Trust Vote for the new government and the Governor’s address to a joint session of both Houses. The winter session of the state legislature is set to commence from Nagpur on December 16. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday took oath as an MLA along with deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, while the opposition MVA boycotted the ceremony alleging EVM misuse.

The opposition members refused to take oath as members of the of the newly-constituted legislative Assembly on the first day of the three-day special session of the House, as they raised question marks over the ruling Mahayuti alliance’s massive mandate and the trustworthiness of the electronic voting machines (EVMs). Fadnavis, Shinde and Pawar were administered the oath of office as MLAs by pro-tem assembly speaker Kalidas Kolambkar soon after the proceedings began at 11 am. Before them, Chainsukh Sancheti, Jaykumar Rawal (both BJP), Manikrao Kokate (NCP) and Ashish Jaiswal (Shiv Sena) took oath as they have been appointed as members of the pro-tem speaker’s panel by Governor C P Radhakrishnan. They were the first to take oath as members of the House on Saturday. CM Fadnavis, who represents the Nagpur South-West assembly constituency, took oath as a member of the state legislature’s Lower House for the sixth time, having been first elected as an MLA in 1999. Deputy CM Ajit Pawar sported a traditional red ‘pheta’ (head gear) with golden border. Pawar, who represents the Baramati assembly seat, was first elected as an MLA in 1991.

Talking to reporters on the premises of the Vidhan Bhavan about the opposition’s boycott, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said: “The MVA has decided not to take oath as members of the house on day one. When a government comes to power with such a thumping majority, there are celebrations. But a question arises whether the mandate it received was given by the people or (got with the help of) the EVMs and the Election Commission of India,” he said. Before the proceedings of the House began, Aaditya Thackeray was seen shaking hands with CM Fadnavis as the two met on the Vidhan Sabha premises.