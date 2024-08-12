Sheikh Hasina’s son denies her resignation statement report

New Delhi: Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s son Sajeed Wazeb refuted reports that claimed that she accused the United States of plotting a regime change in Bangladesh and stated that she would have addressed this in her speech if given the opportunity.

In a post on X, Wazed termed such reports as ‘Completely false and fabricated’.

“The recent resignation statement attributed to my mother published in a newspaper is completely false and fabricated. I have just confirmed with her that she did not make any statement either before or since leaving Dhaka”, he wrote on X.

Earlier, reports suggested that Sheikh Hasina wanted to address the nation before she resigned as Bangladesh Prime Minister and fled the country on August 5 amid violent protests by students and that in her undelivered speech, Hasina accused the United States of plotting a regime change in Bangladesh. Hasina has allegedly claimed that the US was eyeing St Martin’s Island to build a military base and alleged that Khaleda Zia’s party wanted to sell the island to the US in exchange for help in elections.