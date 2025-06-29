Shefali Jariwala, ‘Kaanta Laga’ star, dies

Mumbai: Popular TV actor Shefali Jariwala, who shot to fame with her breakout appearance in the remix track “Kaanta Laga” and also appeared on several reality shows, has died at the age of 42.

Jariwala was rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in suburban Mumbai by her husband, actor Parag Tyagi on Friday night.

“She was brought to the hospital around 11:15 pm. The on-duty doctor declared her dead on arrival,” a hospital source said.

The police received the information about her death at 1 am (Saturday), an official said, adding that her body was sent to the civic-run Cooper Hospital for post-mortem.

The opinion about her cause of death has been “reserved”, he said even as some media reports claimed that Jariwala suffered a cardiac arrest.

As the cause of death is not yet clear, the Mumbai police have registered an accidental death report (ADR), he said.

“The autopsy has been done, but the opinion on the cause of death has been reserved. Based on preliminary information, it appears to be a natural death, and there was no foul play,” the official said.

A host of celebrities, including playback singer Sunidhi Chauhan, Aarti Singh, Mahira Khan, Rashmi Desai and Vikas Gupta, arrived at her residence in suburban Andheri to offer their condolences to the family.

Her funeral was held at Oshiwara Hindu crematorium on Saturday evening. The last rites were performed by Jariwala’s husband, father Satish Jariwala, and younger sister Shivani Jariwala.

Several friends from the industry, including Mika Singh, Vikas Gupta, Shehnaz Gill, Bhaktiyaar Irani, Aishwarya Sakhuja and Ashok Pandit, were present at the crematorium.

Jariwala broke out in 2002 with the overwhelming success of “Kaanta Laga”, a remix of the classic Lata Mangeshkar song from the 1972 film “Samadhi”.

In the music video, directed by filmmaker duo Vijay Sapru and Radhika Rao, Zariwala showcased bold dance moves that became the defining visual of the remix era.

In a 2020 interview with The Times of India, Jariwala recalled that she was studying engineering at Sardar Patel Engineering College in Gujarat when filmmakers Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru spotted her outside the campus and offered her the music video.

“I was in college then and I come from a family of academicians, so my parents told me to focus on my studies. But I wanted to do it because I was getting paid for it. I earned Rs 7,000 from that song, and I wanted to see myself on TV,” she said.

She also revealed that her father was against the idea of her featuring in the music video.

“My father was completely against it. So first, I took my mom into confidence and then, we both convinced my father. And that song

turned out to be such a hit that it was like a

fairytale for me. It changed my life completely,” she said.

After the success of the track, which also earned her the title of “Kaanta Laga girl”, Jariwala had a cameo appearance in the 2004 hit romantic comedy “Mujhse Shaadi Karogi”, starring Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

She gained further popularity through her participation in reality shows like “Nach Baliye”, a dance-based show series, with Tyagi in 2012.

She also featured in popular Salman Khan-hosted reality show “Bigg Boss 13” (2019), alongside winner Sidharth Shukla, who died in 2021.

In 2004, Jariwala married Harmeet Singh, one half of the musical duo Meet Brothers. Their marriage ended in 2009 after she allegedly accused him of domestic abuse.

Jariwala and Tyagi, known for appearing in daily soaps like “Pavitra Rishta” and “Jodha Akbar”, met in 2010 and dated for four years, before tying the knot in 2014.

A week before her death, actor Jariwala shared a video of herself getting ready for a shoot, with the caption that read, “It’s time for us to start living life. Like everything is working out in our favour.”

The sudden demise of Jariwala has shocked many industry friends and colleagues, who expressed grief.

Singer Mika Singh said he is unable to fathom the news about the death of his dearest friend, Jariwala.

“I’m deeply shocked, saddened, and feeling a heavy heart… Our beloved star and my dearest friend @shefalijariwala has left us. Still can’t believe it. You will always be remembered for your grace, smile, and spirit. Om Shanti,” Singh wrote.

“I can’t get over this news...my heart is sinking. Shefali,” actor Kamya Punjabi wrote.

Actor Divyanka Tripathi was shocked to learn about Shefali’s demise.

“Still can’t process the news about Shefali. Gone too soon. Deeply sad for her husband and the family,” Tripathi said on X.

Actor-comedian Kiku Sharda fondly recalled his experience of working with Jariwali, who he said was “full of life”.

“This is shocking!!!!!! worked with her on a couple of web shows, she was full of energy, full of life, always greeted all with a big, bright smile. Will miss you, Shefali, you were a beautiful soul. Rest in Peace. Om Shanti,” Sharda said.

Actor Himanshi Khurana posted a photo with Jariwala and wrote, “Bigg Boss that place is cursed I think.”

Actor Aly Goni wrote, “RIP Shefali.”

Actor Karanvir Bohra said, “Just heard the terrible news of #ShefaliJariwala passing away. My condolences to the family. #OmShanti.”

“Heavy heart. This is unbelievable!! Gone too soon,” posted Karishma Tanna.