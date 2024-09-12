She said, he said: Kamala Harris bests Donald Trump in US Presidential debate

Washington: In a high-stakes first presidential debate, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump clashed on key issues ranging from foreign policy to the economy and abortion rights. Harris, the Democratic nominee, sought to distance herself from the earlier blunders of President Joe Biden during his debate performance, asserting her dominance and setting a clear agenda as the November election approaches.

“You’re not running against Joe Biden. You’re running against me,” Harris sharply reminded Trump when he critiqued the current administration’s track record. The debate, held in Pennsylvania and broadcasted live on Tuesday night, began with a cordial handshake—initiated by Harris—but quickly devolved into bitter exchanges as the candidates fiercely debated their visions for the future of the country.

The tone of the debate underscored a stark contrast between the two candidates, with Harris positioning herself as a leader focused on the future and Trump attempting to restore his vision of American greatness.

“I think you’ve heard tonight two very different visions for our country,” Harris said toward the debate’s close. “One that is focused on the future and the other that is focused on the past and an attempt to take us backwards. But we’re not going back.”

Throughout the 90-minute face-off, Harris accused Trump of diminishing America’s global standing. “World leaders are laughing at Donald Trump,” she said, going on to claim that military leaders who had worked with Trump were deeply critical of his leadership. “You’re a disgrace,” she stated bluntly.

Trump, however, pushed back, questioning why Harris had not yet achieved the reforms she promised while serving as vice president. “She just started by saying she’s going to do this, she’s going to do that. Why hasn’t she done it? She’s been there for three and a half years,” Trump remarked, before reiterating accusations that the Biden-Harris administration had failed to address key issues such as border security and economic growth.

A significant portion of the debate focused on abortion, with Harris warning that a Trump presidency would lead to the signing of a national abortion ban. “There would be a national abortion monitor that would be monitoring your pregnancies, your miscarriages,” she warned.

Trump dismissed her claims as false, stating that abortion policies should remain a matter for individual states to decide. “There she goes again. It’s a lie,” Trump responded. He insisted that the overturning of *Roe v. Wade* had empowered states to make their own decisions, avoiding the need for a national ban.

Economic policy also became a flashpoint in the debate. Trump touted his past economic success, claiming he would replicate it by cutting taxes and boosting job creation.

“We had the greatest economy. We got hit with a pandemic. We did a phenomenal job with the pandemic,” Trump said, casting Harris as someone who would introduce dangerous policies. He branded her a “Marxist,” a label he attempted to tie to her family history, adding, “Her father is a Marxist professor in economics, and he taught her well.”

Harris retorted by framing Trump’s policies as a return to failed approaches, while positioning herself as a pragmatic problem-solver. “The American people want a president who understands the importance of bringing us together,” she said, pledging to be a leader for all citizens.

Throughout the night, the debate moderators from ABC News had to intervene several times, fact-checking claims made by both candidates. Harris frequently highlighted Trump’s record of false statements, accusing him of “running on a platform of lies.”

The debate also veered into more personal territory, with Harris mocking Trump’s rallies, describing them as exhausting spectacles that lose their audiences halfway through. Trump, in return, accused Harris—without evidence—of paying people to attend her events.

Foreign policy emerged as a defining issue, particularly Trump’s handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal and ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Harris pointed to Trump’s negotiations with the Taliban as a pivotal misstep that weakened the U.S.’s strategic position in Afghanistan. “Donald Trump negotiated one of the weakest deals you can imagine,” she said.

Trump countered with accusations that Harris “hates Israel” and argued that the nation would face destruction under her leadership. Meanwhile, he reiterated a promise to end the war between Russia and Ukraine if re-elected.

The debate was seen by commentators as a win for Harris, who managed to effectively counter Trump’s claims while presenting a compelling vision for her potential presidency. Even Fox News, which has often shown favourable coverage of Trump, headlined an opinion piece, “In the Trump-Harris face-off there was a clear winner but don’t believe this election is over.” agencies