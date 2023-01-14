Sharad Yadav's last rites to take place in his ancestral village in Madhya Pradesh

The last rites of veteran socialist leader and former Janata Dal (United) president Sharad Yadav will take place at his ancestral village in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram district on Saturday.

The former Union minister died on Thursday at a private hospital in Gurugram at the age of 75.

Former JD (U) Madhya Pradesh unit head and a close associate of Sharad Yadav, Govind Yadav, told PTI that the veteran politician's last rites will be performed at his ancestral village Ankhmau in Babai tehsil of Narmadapuram (formerly Hoshangabad) district on Saturday afternoon.

"The mortal remains of Yadav will be brought from Delhi to Madhya Pradesh by a chartered plane at 11 am and taken to his ancestral village Ankhmau by road. The last rites will be at 1:30 pm," he said.

The rites will be performed by Sharad Yadav's son Shantanu Bundela, the late politician's nephew Shailesh Yadav informed.