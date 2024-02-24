Sharad Pawar unveils symbol of his NCP group at Raigad fort

NCP founder Sharad Pawar on Saturday unveiled his outfit's symbol man blowing turha (traditional trumpet)', calling it an inspiration to launch a new struggle for people's welfare and a government which works for their upliftment.

Months after Ajit Pawar broke away from the party to align with the ruling BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, the Election Commission recently recognised his faction as the real NCP and allotted its symbol Wall Clock' to it. Later, EC allotted 'Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar' as the name for Sharad Pawar's group.

The EC on Thursday allotted man blowing turha (traditional trumpet)' as the symbol of the senior Pawar's outfit.

Speaking at the Raigad fort after unveiling the symbol, Pawar said the trumpet will bring happiness to the people who are struggling due to rising inflation and unemployment.

"To establish a people's government, we need to struggle and hence we have to strengthen the trumpet symbol. It is an inspiration to launch a new struggle for people's welfare and a government which works for their upliftment," he said.

Pawar (83) sought the support of his party workers in bringing a government that works for the welfare and progress of the common man.

State NCP chief Jayant Patil said the trumpet is a symbol of bravery, victory and inspiration to fight.

"We are seeking the blessings from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj from the fort where his coronation was performed, where he spent the last years of his life and where his samadhi is situated," he said.