Sharad Pawar criticizes PM Modi's speeches

Kolhapur: Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying his speeches were not based on facts and reality.

Talking to reporters here, Pawar also alleged that PM Modi doesn't talk about the basic issues that people face and diverts their attention.

"I have never seen a prime minister earlier whose speeches were not based on facts and reality. He is satisfied with targeting me and Uddhav Thackeray," Pawar said.

Wondering why Maharashtra was voting in five phases in the current Lok Sabha elections, he said, "It is because Modi can campaign here as much as possible...Those in power are worried."

He alleged that PM Modi's frequent remark that if voted to power, the INDIA bloc would bring reservation based on religion, was an attempt to create social tension.

"We have never said this. This is Modi's creation," Pawar said.

Modi has also been speaking about redistribution of wealth and inheritance tax, which does not have any mention in the Congress manifesto, the veteran politician added.

While campaigning in the state, PM Modi targeted Sharad Pawar, saying, "There is a 'bhatakti atma' (wandering soul) in Maharashtra. If it does not manage success it spoils others’ good work. Maharashtra has been a victim of it."

Pawar's NCP (SP) is contesting 10 out of 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra as part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance with Shiv Sena (UBT), which is fighting on 21 seats and Congress 17 seats.