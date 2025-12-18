SHANTI: Lok Sabha clears Nuclear Energy Bill amid walkout by Opposition

NEW DELHI: The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the Nuclear Energy Bill amid a walkout by the Opposition with Union minister Jitendra Singh asserting that it would help India achieve its target of 100 GW atomic energy generation by 2047.

The Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Bill, 2025, which seeks to open the tightly-controlled civil nuclear sector for private participation. Singh termed the bill a “milestone legislation” that will give a new direction to the country’s developmental journey.

“India’s role in geopolitics is increasing. If we have to be a global player, we have to follow global benchmarks and global strategies. The world is moving towards clean energy. We too have set a target of 100 GW of nuclear energy capacity by 2047,” he said.

The Opposition contended that the bill diluted provisions of the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act, 2010 that passed on the liability for a nuclear incident on to the suppliers of nuclear equipment.

Opposition MPs strongly pitched for sending the nuclear energy bill to a parliamentary panel for wider consultations while members from the ruling coalition “wholeheartedly” supported the legislation saying it will prove helpful in making the country energy sufficient.

Participating in the debate on the bill, BJP member Shashank Mani said every Indian will be benefitted from the measure. He said the bill will facilitate government and private sectors investment in nuclear energy sector, generating employment. Initiating the debate, Congress member Manish Tewari opposed the bill, arguing that the omitting the clause removing liability on suppliers of nuclear equipment would prove to be harmful for India in case of a nuclear incident.

He opposed the provisions in the bill for the repeal of the Atomic Energy Act of 1962 and the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act of 2010. Tewari recalled that the Department of Atomic Energy was set up by India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru and the first nuclear tests were carried out by former prime minister Indira Gandhi in 1974. He said former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee ordered the second series of nuclear tests in 1998, and his successor Manmohan Singh brought India out of the nuclear apartheid.

Tewari said the bill does not provide for a framework for handling radioactive waste and seeks to prioritise uranium-based reactors at the cost of thorium reactors and molten salt reactors, which form the mainstay of India’s three-stage nuclear programme. The Congress member demanded that the bill be referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for careful examination before being presented in the House for passage. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant questioned how the government would ensure that a private company provides the same level of safety as the public sector.

Meanwhile, JD(U) leader Alok Kumar Suman said that the process of issuing licenses for the operation of nuclear power plants should be of the highest standard.

Samajwadi Party member Aditya Yadav strongly opposed it saying the bill will offer red carpet welcome to the foreign companies “ignoring the country’s interest”. “This is an attempt to bring US and French companies. If you are opening up the nuclear energy sector to foreign companies, where is your Make In India programme,” he asked.

Urging the government to send the bill to a Select Committee, TMC member Saugata Roy said nuclear energy is a “risky proposition” and the government has put maximum liability in case of an accident at just $300 million. The liability should be $500 million, he said, adding, if an accident takes place, the whole purpose will be defeated. Roy said India does not have enough raw materials for producing nuclear energy and with this bill, the government is going to allow private companies to get foreign investment and raw materials.