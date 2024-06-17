Shah orders implementation of area domination, zero-terror plans in Jammu

NEW DELHI: Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah chaired a high-level review meeting on Sunday in New Delhi to assess the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.



He also reviewed the preparations for the annual Amarnath pilgrimage scheduled to begin on June 29.

The meeting was attended by key officials including National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Lieutenant Governor of J&K Manoj Sinha, Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pandey, and other senior military and security officers.

During the meeting, Home Minister Amit Shah directed security agencies to extend the successes achieved in the Kashmir Valley through the Area Domination Plan and Zero Terror Plan to the Jammu division. He emphasised the government’s commitment to eradicating terrorism using innovative strategies and urged all security agencies to operate in a mission mode to ensure a swift and coordinated response to threats.

“The fight against terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir is in its decisive phase,” Shah stated. He highlighted that the nature of terrorist activities has shifted from highly organised acts to a mere proxy war, indicating significant progress. Shah reiterated the government’s Zero Tolerance Policy against Terrorism, asserting that every effort will be made to eliminate terrorism from the region.

Shah also stressed the importance of seamless coordination among security agencies, identifying vulnerable areas, and addressing specific security concerns. He acknowledged the reduction in terror-related incidents and the improved law-and-order situation in the Kashmir Valley, which is reflected in the record influx of tourists.

The Home Minister lauded the security agencies and the J&K administration for the successful conduct of the Lok Sabha elections, which saw a record voter turnout in Jammu and Kashmir.

He commended their efforts in ensuring a secure environment conducive to democratic processes.

The meeting concluded with a reaffirmation of the government’s dedication to establishing lasting peace and security in Jammu and Kashmir, with a clear directive to security forces to continue their vigilant and coordinated efforts in the fight against terrorism.