Shah, Nadda ask Telangana BJP leaders to intensify campaign against KCR govt

New Delhi: The BJP top brass, including Home Minister Amit Shah and party president J P Nadda, on Tuesday held a meeting here with party leaders from Telangana as they look to intensify their campaign for the state assembly polls expected later this year.



Sources said the party will be holding one rally each in the 119 assemblies of Telangana after completing over 10,000 street corner meetings across the state. Rallies are expected to begin by the end of March.

State leaders were also asked by the party leadership to further strengthen the organisation by inducting prominent personalities, including leaders from different parties who are favourably inclined to the BJP ideology, and boosting the number of members in booth committees from their current strength of around 10 to over 20.

BJP national general secretaries Sunil Bansal and Tarun Chugh, both of whom are coordinating the party's work in the state, besides Telangana party chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Union minister G Kishan Reddy, Lok Sabha MP Arvind Dharmapuri and MLA Etela Rajendar were among those who attended the meeting.

The meeting comes in the wake of the CBI arresting Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the alleged liquor scam case in which the BJP has claimed that BRS MP K Kavitha is also involved, a charge rejected by her.

The CBI has arrested a Hyderabad-based chartered accountant in the case, and the BJP has alleged his links with her.

BJP sources, however, asserted there was no discussion on the issue in the meeting.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar later said in a statement that he and other party leaders from the state briefed the central leadership on the "successful completion" of 11,000 street corner meetings under the programme "Praja Gosa BJP Barosa" (people angry, trust in BJP) to target Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao-led government.

"The party high-command was immensely pleased with the outcome and directed the state leadership to undertake steps to strengthen the organisation further. They have advised us to intensify the struggle against the KCR-led government which is mired in corruption," he said.

The BJP will contest on its own in all 119 assembly constituencies and there is clear signal from the ground that it will come to power after the assembly elections, he claimed.

To a question from media, he said the BJP has no role in charges levelled against Kavitha and AAP leaders in the case of alleged corruption in framing excise policy, now withdrawn, in Delhi.