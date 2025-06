Raipur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday laid the foundation stones for the National Forensic Science University (NFSU) campus and a Central Forensic Science Lab in Chhattisgarh's Nava Raipur Atal Nagar.

Shah, who is on a two-day visit of the state, was accompanied by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Assembly Speaker Raman Singh and ministers.