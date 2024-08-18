Shah launches Rs 1000 cr development works for Ahmedabad, urges people to plant trees

Ahmedabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday launched development projects costing around Rs 1,000 crore for Ahmedabad in Gujarat and urged people to join the nation-wide tree plantation campaign to protect the environment.



Highlighting the importance of trees to protect the environment and the ozone layer, Shah said the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has taken the pledge to plant 30 lakh trees in 100 days for the coming generation, and he is closely associated with the campaign.

"This is a beautiful campaign, and it is a big thing that a municipal corporation will plant 30 lakh trees. But I would like to ask the citizens of Ahmedabad as to what will be your contribution?" he said.

Shah said the people of Ahmedabad should make sure to plant at least as many trees as the number of their family members in their residential societies, nearby waste lands, and their children's schools.

The minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of several development works, including sewage treatment plants, housing projects and smart schools, in Ahmedabad.