Shah announces tech push to detect tunnels, counter drones on borders

Jammu: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday announced that the government is moving forward with the deployment of electronic surveillance systems along the country’s borders to detect and counter underground tunnels used for infiltration. Speaking to Border Security Force (BSF) personnel at the Vinay Border Outpost in the Hiranagar sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district, Shah stated that technological tools would significantly aid troops in monitoring border activity.

“Two models of electronic surveillance have been developed for installation along the border. With their deployment, information will reach soldiers quickly, allowing immediate response to any enemy actions,” Shah said.

He added that more than two dozen technology-related projects are currently undergoing trials, including systems designed to counter drone threats and detect tunnels. Shah said these technologies would be fully operational across the India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh borders in the coming years, enhancing the capabilities of border personnel.

Shah interacted with BSF troops during his visit and acknowledged their work in adverse conditions. “The bravery and sacrifice of our soldiers act as a shield that protects the nation. Their courage commands immense respect from every citizen,” he remarked.

The Home Minister was accompanied by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Union Minister Jitendra Singh, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, and senior officials including the Director of the Intelligence Bureau and the Director-General of the BSF.

Paying homage to BSF Assistant Commandant Vinay Prasad, who died in the line of duty in 2019, Shah said the post was named in his honour and serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by security personnel.

Inspecting the newly developed infrastructure at the border post, Shah inaugurated eight women’s barracks, high-mast lighting systems, a G+1 tower, and a composite border outpost, built at a cost of Rs 47.22 crore. According to officials, these additions aim to improve both security arrangements and the living standards of personnel.

Reflecting on the conditions faced by soldiers, Shah said, “Only after coming here does one understand the extreme weather and tough terrain in which our jawans serve. Whether it is freezing cold, torrential rain, or 45-degree heat, they remain ever vigilant.”

He credited the BSF with playing a vital role in the country’s defence history, particularly in conflicts with Pakistan. “The BSF has always fulfilled its duty as the first line of defence with distinction,” he said.

The Home Minister said the government has introduced various welfare schemes for security forces and their families, including Ayushman CAPF, accidental death insurance, the PM Scholarship Scheme, and e-housing initiatives.