Sexual abuse case at Badlapur school: Thane court remands accused to 14-day judicial custody

Thane: A court in Thane district on Monday remanded the man arrested for allegedly sexually abusing two minor girls at a school in Badlapur town to 14-day judicial custody, a police officer said. The accused, an attendant at the private school, was produced before a magistrate's court at Kalyan amid elaborate security arrangements after the expiry of his police custody. The court remanded him to 14-day judicial custody and sent him to jail, said the officer. In a related development, some members of the school management have been made accused in the case, another police officer said without divulging further details. The accused, who was employed as an attendant at the school where the incident took place earlier this month, was arrested on August 17.

As per a police complaint, he sexually abused two kindergarten girls in the washroom of the school. Last week, angry parents of the schoolchildren and local citizens blocked railway tracks at Badlapur station for 10 hours and ransacked a local school building to protest against the incident and to demand strict punishment for the accused. Following the protest, the Maharashtra government announced formation of a special investigation team (SIT) headed by senior IPS officer Arti Singh to probe the incident. At least 25 police personnel were injured in stone-pelting at the railway station and other parts of Badlapur during the protest.