Sex racket busted in Delhi, 7 people apprehended

The Delhi Police apprehended seven people, including a woman, and claimed to have busted a sex racket in Jagat Puri area of Shahdara.

According to the police, they also rescued six women.

"On Saturday, the special staff of Shahdara received information about the racket. A decoy customer was sent to the spot with Rs 1,500. He met a person who identified himself as Karan Chaddha," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Surendra Choudhary said.

The officer further stated that Chadda then introduced the decoy to a woman who allegedly presented seven women.

"Decoy customer signalled the police about the illegal activities and a team raided the spot. During the raid, one operator of the sex racket along with the woman and five other individuals were apprehended. Six girls were rescued from the exploitation," the DCP said.

Investigation into the matter was underway, the officer added.