Severe rainfall in Uttarakhand kills 14

Dehradun: Heavy overnight rains in Uttarakhand have led to a tragic loss of life and widespread disruption, with authorities suspending the Kedarnath Yatra due to safety concerns. The State Emergency Operation Centre reported that 14 people have died and 10 others were injured in rain-related incidents since Wednesday evening.



The casualties were spread across multiple districts, with four deaths in Dehradun, six in Haridwar, three in Tehri, and one in Chamoli. In Haridwar’s Bharpur village, a house collapse claimed four lives and left 10 injured, with eight in critical condition. Landslides and flooding have been the primary causes of these fatalities.

The Kedarnath Yatra, a popular pilgrimage, has been temporarily halted due to landslides blocking the trek route at several locations, including Ghoraparav, Lincholi, Badi Lincholi, and Bhimbali. Rescue operations are in full swing, with 425 pilgrims airlifted to safety and another 1,100 guided to Sonprayag on foot.

Rivers across the state are swelling dangerously, with both Mandakini and Alaknanda in Rudraprayag district approaching their danger marks. In Haldwani, Nainital district, search efforts are underway for a seven-year-old child swept away by a flooded drain.

The meteorological department reported significant rainfall across the state, with Haridwar’s Roshanabad recording the highest at 210 mm since Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed officials to remain on high alert and is personally monitoring the situation from the State Emergency Operations Centre. He acknowledged the extensive rescue operations carried out throughout the night to move people to safety.

An advisory has been issued for pilgrims who have reached Rudraprayag, instructing them to wait for official updates on weather improvements and road clearances before proceeding further.

As the state grapples with this natural disaster, authorities are focusing on rescue and relief efforts while closely monitoring weather conditions to prevent further loss of life and property.