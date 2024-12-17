Severe cold wave grips North India

New Delhi: A severe cold wave swept across northern India on Monday, affecting several states, including Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Odisha. While Jammu & Kashmir recorded sub-zero temperatures, parts of Odisha experienced mercury dipping below 10°C, marking an early onset of harsh winter conditions.

Delhi on Monday recorded a minimum temperature of 4.5°C. This is the fourth time in December when the minimum temperature dropped below 5 degrees Celsius, with cold wave conditions observed in Pusa, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The maximum temperature in the city settled at 24.5°C, a notch above normal, with the weather department forecasting cold wave conditions ahead.

In Jammu & Kashmir, the valley reeled under intense cold as temperatures plunged well below freezing. Konibal, a quiet village near Pampore town, registered the lowest temperature in the region, dipping to minus 6°C. Other parts of the valley also faced freezing conditions. Pahalgam, the base camp for the Amarnath Yatra, recorded minus 5°C, while Srinagar, the summer capital, saw temperatures drop to minus 3.4°C. The popular ski resort of Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 4°C.

The Meteorological Department (MeT) has forecast dry weather in the Union Territory till December 26, with light snowfall predicted for the higher reaches of the valley on the night of December 21-22. The cold wave conditions in the region have been attributed to the northwesterly winds sweeping the area, which have brought about the sharp drop in temperatures.

In Punjab and Haryana, the biting cold affected daily life, with Faridkot and Hisar recording lows of just 0.6°C. Chandigarh, the joint capital of both states, fared relatively warmer at 26.1°C, which was more than three degrees above normal. Other areas like Ludhiana and Patiala recorded minimums of 3.6°C and 5.3°C, respectively. Gurdaspur and Bathinda also experienced chilly nights, with temperatures of 3°C and 3.2°C. In Haryana, Gurugram recorded a low of 5.3°C, while Rohtak saw a low of 4.2°C.

Himachal Pradesh also witnessed cold wave conditions, with the MeT issuing an “orange” warning for severe cold at isolated places in the lower hills and plain areas of Una, Bilaspur, and Hamirpur. Tabo, located in the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti, was the coldest place in the state, recording minus 10.6°C. Shimla, the state capital, remained the warmest, with a minimum temperature of 10.9°C, which was 5.2°C above normal. Kufri and Narkanda recorded temperatures of 10.5°C and 8.3°C, respectively, while Una and Hamirpur experienced lows of minus 0.7°C and 0.7°C.

Rajasthan, too, felt the brunt of the cold wave, particularly in the northern and eastern parts of the state. Fatehpur, in Sikar district, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 0.4°C, while other cities such as Churu, Alwar, Sikar, and Bhilwara also reported temperatures below 5°C. The MeT department has predicted no relief from the severe cold conditions for the next 24 hours, with temperatures expected to remain at similarly low levels.

In Odisha, the cold wave was most pronounced in the northern districts. Similipal National Park in Mayurbhanj district recorded the lowest temperature in the state at 1°C. Other areas, including Rourkela and G Udaygiri, saw the mercury fall to 5.7°C and 4.8°C, respectively. Reports of heavy frost formation in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, and Sundergarh districts were also received, further contributing to the wintry feel in the region.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated that cold wave conditions will persist in these areas for the next two days, driven by the continued flow of dry and cold northwesterly winds from the Himalayas. Residents in affected states have been urged to take precautions to combat the severe chill, especially in rural and higher-altitude regions.