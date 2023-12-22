Several labourers killed in attack in Pak's northwest

Unidentified militants shot and killed at least six labourers who were working on the construction site of a police station in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday, police said.

The tragic incident took place in Wana, South Waziristan Tribal District.

The labourers were killed after being shot at point-blank range by unidentified militants while they were in their tents.

As many as 6 labourers, who worked on the construction site of a police station were killed, police said.

District Police Officer South Waziristan Farmanullah confirmed the incident and said that the police are investigating the killings from every angle.

However, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

In August, at least 11 labourers were killed and two injured in a terrorist attack in the same district.

Recently, Pakistan has been hit by a wave of terrorist activities orchestrated by various terror outfits. According to a recent report by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) think tank, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province was the most affected by terror attacks in November, recording 51 attacks with 54 deaths and 81 injuries.