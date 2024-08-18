Several Jaipur hospitals receive email bomb threats

Jaipur: Several Hospitals in Jaipur received email bomb threats on Sunday, police said. Bomb disposal squad teams have been dispatched to the hospitals.



The emails claimed that bombs had been planted under hospital beds and in bathrooms, police said.

"So far, four hospitals have said that they received such (bomb threat) emails. More hospitals are likely to confirm as and when they check emails," Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph told PTI.

Bomb disposal squads were rushed to the hospitals after receiving the information, he said.

The email sent to the hospitals read, "I placed the bomb in the hospital building. The bombs are hidden under hospital beds and inside bathrooms. Every person inside the hospital will be killed or will lose limbs. None of you will escape."

"You will end up in a pool of blood. You all deserve nothing but death. The terrorists 'Ching and Cultist' are behind this MASSACRE," it said.

On Saturday, two malls in the National Capital Region had received similar email bomb threats which later turned out to be hoaxes.