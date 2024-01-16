Several injured in suicide attack in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

At least six persons, including two Pakistani soldiers were injured in a suicide attack in North Waziristan tribal district of the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The attack took place on Monday.

According to Security sources and district administration officials, the suicide bomber detonated himself up close to the Ghundisar check post Machai area in Mir Ali tehsil North Waziristan tribal district.

Those injured have been shifted to Bannu Hospital and their condition is said to be out of danger.

The security forces after the attack launched a massive combing operation in the area which continued till late night to arrest the perpetrators of the attack.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Pakistan has seen a resurgence of attacks by armed groups since 2022 when a ceasefire between the outlawed group Pakistan Taliban (TTP) and the government broke down.

More than 300 attacks have hit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in 2023 alone, according to official data, with a vast majority of them claimed by the TTP, which was founded in 2007.