Several injured as dense fog leads to car pile-up on Yamuna e-way in Jewar

Nearly a dozen vehicles including private cars, SUVs and buses collided into one another due to dense fog on the Yamuna Expressway in the Jewar area of Greater Noida on early Wednesday morning.

According to police, the incident took place around 7:30 am near Dayanatpur village of Jewar at Yamuna Expressway moving towards Agra. After getting information police teams from Jewar, Rabupura, Dankaur and nearby police stations rushed to the spot.

Police said that a commercial vehicle applied brakes after which the vehicles coming from behind rammed into one another causing a huge pile up involving around 10-12 vehicles.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), Greater Noida, Ashok Kumar Sharma said that the incident was a fallout of low visibility due to dense fog on the expressway.

“Some people have been injured in the pile up but these are minor injuries. They were discharged from hospital after getting first aid. The damaged vehicles were removed from the expressway and normal traffic movement was resumed on the stretch,” said Sharma.

Police said that no complaint has been received so far, however, further investigations are underway. Nitin Kumar, a cabbie and resident of Sharda area in New Delhi said that there was zero visibility on the road due to dense fog. “I have to leave early in the morning for a ride and the road was completely covered in dense fog. People were driving at a slow speed and suddenly a car came in front of me. I applied brakes but couldn’t save my car from hitting the vehicle,” said Kumar.

In another similar road mishap at the eastern peripheral expressway, two women died while several others were injured after a mini bus carrying devotees from Vrindavan to Punjab collided into a stationary truck in Baghpat.

Police said that the incident occurred because of low visibility due to dense fog around 2:40 am at the EPE in Kherka area of Baghpat on Wednesday. “Two women have died in the incident while 12 others passengers have been injured. They are admitted to hospital. The driver failed to notice a stationary truck parked on the e-way due to dense fog and rammed into it from behind. No complaint has been received so far,” said Harish Singh Bhadauriya, Circle Officer, Khekra.