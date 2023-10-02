Several injured as bus overturns after being hit by another in Kolkata

At least 10 people were injured on Monday when a bus with passengers on board overturned after being hit by another in Salt Lake area on the eastern fringes of Kolkata in West Bengal, police said.

The accident took place around 7.15 AM near College More at Salt Lake Sector V, an IT hub in the state, when the two buses were trying to overtake each other, a senior officer said.

One of the two buses overturned after being hit by another, injuring 10 people, he said.

"Both the buses were driven recklessly and trying to overtake each other. One hit the other which overturned. At least 10 passengers have been injured in the accident," the senior police officer said.

All injured people were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, he said, adding that a probe into the accident has been initiated.