Seven people, including newly-wed couple, die in road accident in UP's Bijnor

Bijnor (UP): Seven people, including a newly-wed couple, returning from Jharkhand died while two others were injured when a car hit a tempo from behind while overtaking another vehicle, police said on Saturday.

After being hit by the car, the tempo rammed into an electric pole around 2 am on Saturday near the fire station of Dhampur on the Dehradun-Nainital Highway, Superintendent of Police Abhishek said.

The tempo passengers were thrown on the ground by the impact of the accident, he said.

Jha said that all six people including the bride and groom died on the spot while the tempo driver Ajab Singh died while being taken for treatment.

Two persons who were moving in the car have been injured, police said, adding the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination.

Khurshid (65) of Tewari village of Dhampur was returning with his daughter-in-law Khushi (22) after getting his son Visal (25) married in Jharkhand. Khurshid's brother-in-law Mumtaz (45), Mumtaz's wife Ruby (32) and daughter Bushra (10) were also with them, the police said.

The SP said these people had come to Moradabad by train. From there they were going back to the village by a tempo.

Other passengers, Sohail and Aman, were badly injured and they are being treated.

According to the police, prima facie the cause of the incident was dense fog.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed deep condolences on the loss of lives in a road accident in Bijnor district, his office said on X.

In a post on X on Hindi, the UP Chief Minister Office said, "#UPCM @myogiadityanath has expressed deep condolences on the loss of lives in a road accident in Bijnor district. He has expressed condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased. The Chief Minister has instructed the concerned district administration officials to reach the spot and expedite the relief work and immediately take the injured to the hospital for proper treatment. He also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured."