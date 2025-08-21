Seven militants arrested in Manipur

Imphal: Security forces arrested seven militants, belonging to various proscribed outfits in Manipur, for allegedly being involved in extortion activities in three districts, police said on Thursday. Three active cadres, including two women, of the banned Peoples' Liberation Army were apprehended from Thoubal Kshetri Leikai in Thoubal district on Wednesday, a senior officer said. "They were involved in extortion from schools, colleges, owners of brick fields and stone crushers in Thoubal district," he said.

A list of the schools in Thoubal Block where monetary demands were made was recovered from their possession, he said. One active cadre of the outlawed organisation Prepak was also arrested from Sawombung in Imphal East district on Wednesday, the officer said.

Two members of the proscribed Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup were apprehended on Tuesday from Minuthong and Sabal Leikai in Imphal West district, he said.

They were involved in extortion from spas, shops and the general public in the valley area, he said.

One active cadre of KCP (MFL) was also arrested from Taothong Khunou in Imphal West district on Tuesday.

"He was involved in extortion from the general public, abduction and mediation between parties in cases related to crime against women and recovery of loan through intimidation and threat," the police said.

Security forces have been conducting search operations in Manipur since ethnic violence broke out two years ago.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The Centre had on February 13 imposed the President’s rule in Manipur after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned.

The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.