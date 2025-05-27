Seven members of Dehradun family die by suicide in Panchkula, bodies found in car

Chandigarh: Seven members of a family from Dehradun were found dead inside a car parked in Haryana's Panchkula, police on Tuesday said. The car was parked in a residential area in Panchkula's Sector 27. The incident came to light late last night. When police arrived, they found dead inside the car a married couple in their 40s, three children, and two elderly people. "At the moment, we are investigating the case from all angles. We are questioning the people in the area and going through the CCTV footage," DCP (Crime), Panchkula, Haryana, Amit Dahiya said.