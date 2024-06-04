Setback for BJP in Bengal, Mamata’s TMC juggernaut looks at 30+ seats

After a fierce campaign that lasted for months, the results of the Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal will be announced soon, with Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress hoping to continue its dominance as it leads with 31 seats and BJP is trailing behind, as per the Election Commission trends.

As per the EC trends, out of the 42 seats, TMC is leading with 31 seats, followed by 10 seats for BJP and 1 for Congress. While ex-cricketer Yusuf Pathan was trailing behind earlier, he has now taken the lead and Congress’ Adhir Chowdhury is trailing by around 3,000 votes. TMC national general secretary and Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee is leading from Diamond Harbour by a margin of over 3.14 lakh. Similarly, TMC’s Mahua Moitra, who was earlier trailing in Krishnanagar, has now gained a lead over BJP’s Amrita Roy by over 65,000 votes. Asansol Lok Sabha candidate Shatrughan Sinha is also leading by a margin of over 36,000 votes.

West Bengal polling happened in 7 phases to elect 42 members of Parliament from the state, with the 7th phase on June 1. Due to this, Mamata skipped the INDIA bloc meeting. Senior leaders of the Congress, Samajwadi Party, CPI-M, CPI, DMK, JMM, AAP, RJD, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (Sharad Pawar) met at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence on June 1 afternoon, while TMC and PDP skipped the meeting.