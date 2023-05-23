Serve country with dedication and devotion: Rahul to successful civil services exam candidates

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday congratulated those who cleared the prestigious civil services examination and wished them success in their responsibility to serve the country.



As many as 933 candidates -- 613 men and 320 women -- have qualified the civil services examination 2022, results of which were announced by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday.

"Our best wishes to successful aspirants who cleared the UPSC Exams. Those who haven't, do no stop aspiring for public service. As you start working for social and economic change at grassroots, always remember to keep the people of India, first. All the best for a bright future," Kharge said on Twitter.

In a tweet in Hindi, Gandhi said, "Many congratulations to all the aspirants who have been successful in this year's UPSC civil services examination. It is heartening to see that the first four ranks have been bagged by women. You all have the responsibility to serve the country with dedication and devotion. My best wishes for the future."

Women bagged the top four ranks in the civil services examination 2022 with Delhi University graduate Ishita Kishore securing the first spot.

Garima Lohia, Uma Harathi N and Smriti Mishra secured the second, third and fourth ranks respectively.

Lohia and Mishra are graduates of the University of Delhi, while Harathi N is a B.Tech degree holder from IIT-Hyderabad.

This is the second year in a row when women candidates got the top three ranks in the prestigious exam. Shruti Sharma, Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla had secured the first, second and third positions respectively in the civil services examination 2021.

The top 25 candidates comprise 14 women and 11 men, it said.