Sensex soars past 75,000-mark and Nifty scales new peak in intra-day

Mumbai: The benchmark equity indices on Tuesday reached unprecedented heights, with the Sensex surpassing the significant 75,000-mark for the first time during intra-day trading. However, it ended the session slightly lower due to profit-booking at these higher levels.



The 30-share BSE Sensex, interrupting its streak of record-breaking rallies, fell by 58.80 points or 0.08 per cent, settling at 74,683.70. It had earlier risen by 381.78 points or 0.51 per cent during the day, touching an all-time high of 75,124.28.

The NSE Nifty concluded the day 23.55 points or 0.10 per cent lower at 22,642.75. It had earlier ascended by 102.1 points or 0.45 per cent during the day, reaching a record high of 22,768.40.

In the Sensex basket, the major underperformers were Titan, Reliance Industries, Asian Paints, Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, UltraTech Cement, Wipro and ITC.

On the other hand, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, Nestle and Mahindra & Mahindra emerged as the key gainers.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge dipped 0.47 per cent and the smallcap gauge declined 0.15 per cent.

Among the indices, consumer durables went lower by 1.10 per cent, industrials declined 0.55 per cent, capital goods (0.48 per cent) and telecommunication (0.29 per cent).

Metal jumped 0.53 per cent, realty (0.50 per cent), financial services (0.22 per cent) and teck (0.10 per cent).

In Asian markets, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled in the positive territory while Seoul ended lower. European markets were trading mostly lower. Wall Street ended on a mixed note on Monday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 684.68 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.18 per cent to $90.54 a barrel.

The BSE benchmark jumped 494.28 points or 0.67 per cent to settle at a new closing peak of 74,742.50 on Monday. The NSE Nifty climbed 152.60 points or 0.68 per cent to 22,666.30.