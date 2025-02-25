Sensex sinks below 75,000 mark

Mumbai: Extending its losing streak for the fifth consecutive session, equity benchmark BSE Sensex tumbled over 1 per cent on Monday, closing below the crucial 75,000 mark amid weak global cues and persistent foreign fund outflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex plunged 856.65 points, or 1.14 per cent, to settle at 74,454.41 after hitting an intraday low of 74,387.44. The NSE Nifty declined 242.55 points, or 1.06 per cent, to end at 22,553.35.

Investor sentiment remained weak as concerns over US tariffs and falling consumer confidence weighed on global markets. IT stocks led the decline, with HCL Tech, TCS, Infosys, and Tech Mahindra among the top losers.