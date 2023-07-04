Sensex scales 65k peak for first time

New Delhi: Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty soared to fresh closing record highs for the third successive session on Monday, with the 30-share index crossing the historic 65,000 mark on strong foreign fund flows and a rally in global equities.

Hectic buying in index majors Reliance Industries, ITC and HDFC twins also added to the momentum, traders said.

Rallying for the fourth straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 486.49 points or 0.75 per cent to settle at its all-time closing high of 65,205.05. During the day, it rallied 581.79 points or 0.89 per cent to its lifetime intra-day high of 65,300.35.

In a reflection of broader investor bullishness, the 50-share Nifty surged to a record high as sectors ranging from energy to financials to FMCG rallied.

The Nifty climbed 133.50 points or 0.70 per cent to end at a record high of 19,322.55. In intra-day trade, the benchmark zoomed 156.05 points or 0.81 per cent to hit its all-time intra-day peak of 19,345.10. Market benchmarks settled at record highs for the third straight session on Monday. Reliance Industries was the top gainer in the Sensex chart, rising 2.53 per cent, followed by ITC, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India, HDFC, UltraTech Cement, NTPC, HDFC Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv and ICICI Bank. In contrast, Power Grid, Maruti, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Nestle and Tata Motors were among the laggards, skidding up to 1.86 per cent.

As many as 1,972 stocks advanced while 1,721 declined and 147 remained unchanged on BSE.

In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge climbed 0.56 per cent and the midcap index advanced 0.30 per cent.

Among the indices, oil & gas jumped 2.28 per cent, energy rallied 2.08 per cent, metal (1.11 per cent), FMCG (1.09 per cent), financial services (1.02 per cent), realty (0.85 per cent), commodities (0.81 per cent) and bankex (0.78 per cent).

Capital goods, auto, IT, teck, power and industrials were among the laggards.

Meanwhile, the rupee appreciated by 15 paise to close at 81.96 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday. In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended in the green. Equity markets in Europe were trading in positive territory.

The US markets ended significantly higher in the overnight trade on Friday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.97 per cent to USD 76.14 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 6,397.13 crore on Friday, according to exchange data. GST collections crossed Rs 1.60 lakh crore mark for the fourth time since the roll-out of the indirect tax regime, rising 12 per cent to over Rs 1.61 lakh crore in June, the Finance Ministry said on Saturday.

Manufacturing sector activities in India moderated in June from a 31-month high in May, but output remained in the growth territory, as new work orders expanded sharply amid favourable demand conditions.