Senior IPS officer B Srinivasan appointed NSG chief

New Delhi: Senior IPS officer B Srinivasan was on Tuesday appointed as the Director General of the National Security Guard (NSG).



Srinivasan is a 1992 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Bihar cadre.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved appointment of Srinivasan as Director General, NSG, from the date of joining the post and up to August 31, 2027 i.e., the date of his superannuation, said a Personnel Ministry order.