Senior BJP leaders meet Fadnavis after Mahayuti's landslide win

Mumbai: BJP national joint general secretary Shiv Prakash and Maharashtra unit head Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Sunday met Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at his residence here on Sunday.

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance on Saturday retained power in Maharashtra, pocketing a whopping 230 of the 288 assembly seats.

The focus has now shifted to BJP leader Fadnavis, the architect of his party’s stunning victory as it bagged 132 of the 149 seats it contested in the state.

Political circles are abuzz with reports that the state’s second Brahmin to become the CM will don the post for the third time.

On Sunday, BJP leaders Shiv Prakash and Bawankule arrived at Fadnavis' 'Sagar' bungalow in the Malabar Hill area here to meet him.

The tenure of the current state assembly ends on Tuesday, which has also necessitated meetings among leaders of the ruling allies to finalise the name for the chief minister's post.