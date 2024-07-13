Sena (UBT), NCP (SP) make jibes at BJP over ‘Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas’

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) on Saturday slammed the BJP-led Centre for its decision to observe June 25, the day the Emergency was declared in 1975, as Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas. Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said it has been 50 years since the Emergency was imposed, but the BJP continues to look at the past instead of focusing on the future. Had the BJP won 400 seats in Lok Sabha polls, it would have declared ‘Samvidhan Badli Diwas’ (day to commemorate change in the Constitution), said NCP (SP)

Union Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the day will be observed to commemorate the “massive contributions” of those who endured the inhuman pains of the period. Talking to PTI Videos, Raut said it has been 50 years since the Emergency, but the BJP is still looking at the past when it should focus on the future. The situation today is such that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure is like the Emergency, he claimed. “Anyone is picked up and put in jail. There is pressure on the courts, you (the government) are running the central agencies, you are jailing your opponents, corruption and anarchy are rising, and China has made an incursion. The situation was the same at that time. Indira ji worked in a much dangerous situation," Raut said. A gazette notification issued on Friday by the Union Home Ministry noted that the Emergency was declared on June 25, 1975, following which there was "gross abuse of power by the government of the day and people of India were subjected to excesses and atrocities”.

Several opposition leaders, including those from the BJP, were put in jail during the Emergency declared by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The Shiv Sena had backed the Emergency. Taking to X, NCP (SP) spokesperson Clyde Crasto took a dig at the BJP over the ‘Samvidhan Hatya Diwas’, saying had the saffron party won 400 seats in Lok Sabha polls, it would have declared ‘Samvidhan Badli Diwas’. BJP is living in the past because they failed in their "crooked quest to alter the future", Crasto said. “Had they crossed 400, they would have probably declared a 'Samvidhan Badli Diwas' Because they failed in their plans, they are now declaring a Samvidhan Hatya Diwas,” said the leader of the Sharad Pawar-led party. In the Lok Sabha polls, the BJP won 240 seats and fell short of majority, but the tally of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by it went to 293. Crasto said the BJP must now tell the country when they will declare details of “hatya” (murder) of Manipur, exams like the NEET, employment, agricultural system and political parties.