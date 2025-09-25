Self-styled godman booked for 'sexually harassing' 17 students at Delhi institute

New Delhi: Delhi Police are on the lookout for 62-year-old Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, also known as Swami Parthasarathy, following allegations of sexual harassment by 17 students of the Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management in Vasant Kunj. Saraswati, who presents himself as the chairman of the private management institute affiliated with the Sri Sharada Peetham in Sringeri, Karnataka, is accused of targeting students admitted under the EWS quota, threatening them with failing exams, and luring them with promises of foreign trips.

A senior police officer stated, “All victims have recorded statements before a magistrate, detailing instances where Saraswati used abusive language, sent obscene messages, and made unwelcome physical advances.” The allegations have prompted police to form multiple teams to trace him and issue a lookout circular to prevent him from leaving the country. Saraswati’s last known location was traced to Agra, and raids are underway in Delhi, Agra, and neighbouring states to apprehend him.

The police investigation also revealed that Saraswati allegedly used three women wardens to coerce students into complying with his demands and to delete messages he sent. These wardens have been named as co-accused in the FIR. In addition, authorities discovered a Volvo car with a forged diplomatic number plate — 39 UN 1 — in the institute’s basement, which has led to a second FIR registered on August 25 for possession of the vehicle.

Saraswati, an author of 28 books praised by prominent personalities, has faced similar allegations before. Police records show complaints of fraud and molestation were filed against him at Defence Colony police station in 2009 and at Vasant Kunj police station in 2016. Sources noted that he has been residing at the Vasant Kunj institute for the past 12 years and is believed to maintain strong connections across states, complicating police efforts to arrest him. The National Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognizance of the matter, highlighting the severity of the allegations. Police investigators are examining digital evidence, including messages, call records, and tampered CCTV footage. Hard discs and network video recorders from the institute have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for analysis. In a public statement, the Sri Sri Jagadguru Shankaracharya Mahasamsthanam Dakshinamnaya Sri Sharada Peetham in Sringeri distanced itself from Saraswati. “Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, formerly known as Swami (Dr) Parthasarathy, has engaged in activities that are illegal, inappropriate, and detrimental to the interests of the Peetham. As a result, the Peetham has severed all ties with him,” the statement read. It added that the Peetham has lodged complaints with relevant authorities regarding his alleged illegal acts.

The Peetham clarified that the Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management operates under the approval of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and is administered through a Governing Council chaired by Dr Krishna Venkatesh. “The Governing Council is actively taking steps to ensure the welfare of students and to prevent any disruption to ongoing educational programmes,” the statement said. Police confirmed that the case has been registered under sections 75(2) (sexual harassment), 79 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Vasant Kunj North police station. Investigators are cross-verifying statements from students, faculty members, and staff while tracing digital trails to strengthen the case. Efforts to apprehend Saraswati are ongoing, with police monitoring airports and known hideouts. Sources indicated that he has been avoiding mobile phone usage to evade tracking and frequently changes locations. “The allegations are serious, involving multiple victims, and we are pursuing the case with priority,” said the police officer.