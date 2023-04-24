Seizures cross Rs 250 crore in poll-bound Karnataka

Bengaluru: Enforcement agencies made seizures totalling over Rs 250 crore in poll-bound Karnataka since the model code of conduct (MCC) came into force on March 29, the Election Commission said on Sunday.

The total seizures (Rs 254 crore) include cash (Rs 82 crore), liquor (Rs 57 crore), gold and silver (Rs 78 crore), freebies (Rs 20 crore) and drugs/narcotics (Rs 17 crore), the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, said.

As many as 1,930 FIRs have been booked with regard to the seizures. It may be noted that the seizures before the announcement of the May 10 Assembly polls totalled about Rs 58 crore (March 9 to March 27 period).

The elections to the 224-member Assembly will be held on May 10 and results will be declared on May 13.